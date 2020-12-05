Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $213.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.36.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Kindy sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total transaction of $2,831,384.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.