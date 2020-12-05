Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Domo from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 3.08. Domo has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $332,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 475,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domo by 1,341.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 320,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 501.2% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 356,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

