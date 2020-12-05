Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.16% of Donaldson worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth $72,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,424.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

