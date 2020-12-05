Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Dorman Products worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 375,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 366,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 23.4% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $300.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

