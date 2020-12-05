DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. DZS has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $317.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DZS by 37.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DZS by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DZS by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 113,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DZS by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

