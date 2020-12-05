easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Main First Bank upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. AlphaValue upgraded easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get easyJet alerts:

ESYJY stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations. In addition, the company develops building projects; and provides financing services.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.