easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 926.45 ($12.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In related news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

