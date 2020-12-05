easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. Davy Research cut easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 926.45 ($12.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.49. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 647.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.
easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.
