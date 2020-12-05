Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Eaton worth $315,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,806,745,000 after acquiring an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,831,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after acquiring an additional 496,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

