Eight Capital Boosts Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

CVE:SDE opened at C$3.15 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.03.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

