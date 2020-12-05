Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Given “Buy” Rating at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THQQF. Citigroup began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Embracer Group AB (publ) stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $20.93.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

