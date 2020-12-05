EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. EMCORE has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.01.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

