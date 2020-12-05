Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

EMR stock opened at $80.10 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.