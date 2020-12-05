Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.00.

TSE ENB opened at C$42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.15. The stock has a market cap of C$86.36 billion and a PE ratio of 44.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.00%.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

