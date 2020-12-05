Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 54.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.6% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.