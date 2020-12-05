Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ET has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 60.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

