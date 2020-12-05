Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 190,786 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.45% of Sensient Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of SXT stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.02. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $75.30.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $323.57 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.