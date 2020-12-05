Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $19,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $7,296,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $29,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,001 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $158.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

