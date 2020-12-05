Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.14% of Domino’s Pizza worth $23,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 139.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 360.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after acquiring an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock opened at $382.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $967.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 1,470 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $624,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $839,750. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.