Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pool worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 9.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 83.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 13.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total transaction of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $324.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.96. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

