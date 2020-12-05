Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.42% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 124.34%.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

