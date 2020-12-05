Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $15,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,673,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,819,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,702,000 after acquiring an additional 254,651 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $105.86 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $107.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.