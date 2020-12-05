Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,826 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CMS opened at $59.77 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.30.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.