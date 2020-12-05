Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,243 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.29% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,438,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after buying an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $86,069,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,258,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,608,000 after buying an additional 98,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

