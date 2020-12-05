Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.39 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $49,023,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $40,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

