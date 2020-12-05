Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549,627 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Post worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 29.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post by 164.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Post by 2,479.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Post by 1.4% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC raised its position in Post by 2.7% during the third quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

