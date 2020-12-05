Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 26,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

