Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $15.07 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Incyte worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Incyte by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 395,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 176,399 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Incyte by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.45.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock worth $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

