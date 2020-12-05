Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,443 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

CVS stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

