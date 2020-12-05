Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $19.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,264 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Amcor worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,865,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,094,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,628 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

