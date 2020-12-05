Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $23.47 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $23,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.25.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $457.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

