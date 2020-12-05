Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $24.20 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

ISRG stock opened at $780.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $728.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $792.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.88, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. Insiders have sold 9,050 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,846 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

