Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.