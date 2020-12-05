Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,926 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $73.91 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.