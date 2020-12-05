Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

