Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 367,780 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.39% of Gentex worth $24,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $33.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,085 shares of company stock worth $552,640. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

