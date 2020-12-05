Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 23,502 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Universal Insurance worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.20). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 54.24%.

In related news, insider Jon Springer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $117,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 550,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,440,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $95,711.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,502,382 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,608.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,050 shares of company stock valued at $229,205 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

