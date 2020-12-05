Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,906 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after buying an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $102.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

