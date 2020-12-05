Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,144 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of MSCI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 93.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $421.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.49. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,216,525. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

