Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. 140166 raised their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.84 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

