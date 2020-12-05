Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $377.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.08 and its 200 day moving average is $327.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.52.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

