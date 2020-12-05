Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 405,497 shares of company stock worth $16,434,801 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

