Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 13,459 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,459 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $205.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $234.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.14 and a 200-day moving average of $168.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.62.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.