Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 16,343 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,343 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Republic Services worth $20,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after buying an additional 469,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after buying an additional 226,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Republic Services from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

