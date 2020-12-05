Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 33,875 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,875 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.44% of Qualys worth $16,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Qualys by 67.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Qualys by 253.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,245,548.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,970.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,138 shares of company stock worth $18,896,753 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

