Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,958,248,000 after acquiring an additional 938,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7,826.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 580,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after acquiring an additional 573,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,940,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,907,816,000 after acquiring an additional 267,185 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after purchasing an additional 162,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $271.55 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.53 and a 1-year high of $305.00. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,921.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

