Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,405 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 43,263 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.08% of Xilinx worth $21,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,878 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,106 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $147.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $151.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

