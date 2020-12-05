Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Illumina worth $22,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $350.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.72.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,032.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $8,709,793. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

