Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after buying an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

