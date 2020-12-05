Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54.

