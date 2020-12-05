Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $14,674,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,498,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $243.22 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of -215.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.42.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,140,122.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

